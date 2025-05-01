Understand the nature of the transaction: The company is receiving payment for both the principal and interest on a note receivable. A note receivable represents an asset, and interest revenue is earned as part of the agreement.
Identify the accounts involved: The accounts affected are 'Cash' (an asset account), 'Notes Receivable' (an asset account), and 'Interest Revenue' (a revenue account).
Determine the journal entry structure: When cash is received, it is debited to increase the asset account. The 'Notes Receivable' account is credited to reduce the asset account, as the principal is being paid off. The 'Interest Revenue' account is credited to recognize the earned interest.
Apply the accounting equation: Ensure that the journal entry maintains the balance of the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity). In this case, cash increases (asset), notes receivable decreases (asset), and interest revenue increases (equity).
Write the correct journal entry: Debit 'Cash' to record the receipt of money, credit 'Notes Receivable' to remove the principal amount from the books, and credit 'Interest Revenue' to recognize the earned interest.
