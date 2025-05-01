If you are managing inventory of work in process, which inventory system provides continuous, real-time updates to the Work in Process account?
A
Periodic inventory system
B
Specific identification method
C
Perpetual inventory system
D
Just-in-time inventory system
1
Understand the concept of inventory systems: Inventory systems are methods used to track and manage inventory levels. The two main types are the periodic inventory system and the perpetual inventory system.
Learn about the periodic inventory system: This system updates inventory accounts at specific intervals, such as monthly or annually, and does not provide real-time updates.
Understand the perpetual inventory system: This system continuously updates inventory accounts in real-time whenever inventory is purchased, sold, or used. It is ideal for managing Work in Process inventory as it provides accurate and timely information.
Compare the perpetual inventory system with other methods: The specific identification method tracks individual items, which is not practical for Work in Process inventory. The just-in-time inventory system focuses on minimizing inventory levels but does not inherently provide real-time updates.
Conclude that the perpetual inventory system is the correct choice for managing Work in Process inventory, as it ensures continuous, real-time updates to the Work in Process account.
