If you are managing inventory of finished goods, which inventory system provides a continuous record of inventory balances and cost of goods sold after each sale?
A
Just-in-time inventory system
B
Specific identification method
C
Periodic inventory system
D
Perpetual inventory system
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory systems: Inventory systems are methods used to track and manage inventory levels and costs. The two main types are the periodic inventory system and the perpetual inventory system.
Learn about the perpetual inventory system: This system continuously updates inventory records after each transaction, including purchases and sales. It provides real-time data on inventory balances and cost of goods sold.
Compare the perpetual inventory system with other options: The periodic inventory system updates inventory records only at specific intervals, such as at the end of an accounting period. The just-in-time inventory system focuses on minimizing inventory levels by receiving goods only as needed. The specific identification method tracks individual items but does not provide continuous updates.
Recognize the advantages of the perpetual inventory system: It allows for better inventory control, reduces the risk of stockouts or overstocking, and provides accurate and timely information for decision-making.
Conclude that the perpetual inventory system is the correct answer because it provides a continuous record of inventory balances and cost of goods sold after each sale, unlike the other systems mentioned.
