A disadvantage of the fixed-period inventory system is that:
A
Inventory levels may run out before the next review period, leading to stockouts.
B
It automatically adjusts order quantities based on real-time sales data.
C
It eliminates the need for physical inventory counts.
D
It requires continuous monitoring of inventory after every transaction.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a fixed-period inventory system: This system involves reviewing inventory levels at regular intervals (e.g., weekly, monthly) and placing orders to replenish stock based on the review.
Identify the disadvantage of this system: Since inventory is only reviewed periodically, there is a risk that stock may run out before the next review period, leading to stockouts.
Compare the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine which one aligns with the disadvantage of the fixed-period inventory system.
Option analysis: The correct disadvantage is 'Inventory levels may run out before the next review period, leading to stockouts.' The other options describe features of different inventory systems, such as real-time adjustments, elimination of physical counts, or continuous monitoring.
Conclude: The fixed-period inventory system's disadvantage is the potential for stockouts due to the periodic nature of inventory reviews, which may not account for unexpected demand fluctuations.
