Which of the following is an example of a fixed-period inventory system?
A
A manufacturer orders inventory only when a customer places a special order.
B
A retailer reviews inventory levels every month and places an order to replenish stock to a predetermined level.
C
A business uses a perpetual inventory system to track inventory in real time.
D
A company places an order each time inventory falls below a specific reorder point.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a fixed-period inventory system. This system involves reviewing inventory levels at regular, fixed intervals (e.g., weekly, monthly) and placing orders to replenish stock to a predetermined level, regardless of the current inventory status.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Look for the option that describes a system where inventory is reviewed and replenished at fixed intervals rather than based on real-time tracking or specific reorder points.
Step 3: Eliminate options that do not align with the fixed-period inventory system. For example, a perpetual inventory system tracks inventory in real time, and ordering based on a specific reorder point is characteristic of a continuous review system, not a fixed-period system.
Step 4: Identify the correct option that matches the definition of a fixed-period inventory system. In this case, the option describing a retailer reviewing inventory levels every month and placing an order to replenish stock to a predetermined level fits the criteria.
Step 5: Confirm your understanding by comparing the correct option to the definition of a fixed-period inventory system. Ensure that the process involves regular, fixed intervals for inventory review and replenishment.
