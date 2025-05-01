Which of the following statements is TRUE regarding commercial banks and individual banks in the context of accounting types?
A
Individual banks refer to a specific accounting method used by corporations, while commercial banks only handle investment accounting.
B
Commercial banks and individual banks are both subfields of managerial accounting.
C
Both commercial banks and individual banks are types of accounting systems used to record personal transactions.
D
Commercial banks are financial institutions that provide services such as accepting deposits and granting loans, while individual banks is not a recognized type of accounting.
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the context of the question, which is about distinguishing between commercial banks and individual banks in the realm of accounting.
Step 2: Clarify the term 'commercial banks.' Commercial banks are financial institutions that provide services such as accepting deposits, granting loans, and offering other financial products. They are not a type of accounting system but rather entities involved in financial transactions.
Step 3: Analyze the term 'individual banks.' This term is not recognized as a type of accounting or financial institution in the context of accounting. It may be a misinterpretation or incorrect terminology.
Step 4: Evaluate the statements provided in the question. The first three statements incorrectly describe commercial banks and individual banks in the context of accounting. The fourth statement correctly identifies commercial banks as financial institutions and clarifies that 'individual banks' is not a recognized accounting type.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the fourth statement, as it accurately distinguishes commercial banks from the undefined term 'individual banks' and provides clarity on their roles.
