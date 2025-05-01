Multiple Choice
In recording the adjusting entry for depreciation, which account is debited and which account is credited?
On January 1, Super Car Wash purchases a brand new auto-washing machine on account for $40,000. The company expects the machine to last eight years. The company chose the 'straight-line' method to depreciate the asset, expecting no salvage value. The adjusting entry at the end of the first year would include: