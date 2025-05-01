Multiple Choice
Why is it necessary to make a recurring journal entry for the depreciation of a vehicle?
17
views
Master Adjusting Journal Entries: Depreciation (First Year) with a bite sized video explanation from BrianStart learning
On January 1, Super Car Wash purchases a brand new auto-washing machine on account for $40,000. The company expects the machine to last eight years. The company chose the 'straight-line' method to depreciate the asset, expecting no salvage value. The adjusting entry at the end of the first year would include: