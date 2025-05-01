In the context of the 4 Ps of marketing, which 'P' would include offering credit arrangements to customers?
A
Promotion
B
Product
C
Place
D
Price
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the 4 Ps of marketing: Product, Price, Place, and Promotion. These represent the key elements of a marketing strategy.
Analyze the role of each 'P': Product refers to the goods or services offered, Price involves the cost to the customer, Place is about distribution channels, and Promotion includes activities to communicate and persuade customers.
Consider the context of offering credit arrangements to customers. Credit arrangements are financial terms that make purchasing easier for customers.
Determine which 'P' aligns with financial terms like credit arrangements. This typically falls under 'Price,' as it directly relates to the cost and payment terms offered to customers.
Conclude that offering credit arrangements to customers is part of the 'Price' element in the 4 Ps of marketing.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian