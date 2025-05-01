Which of the following is an activity a company performs to promote a product or service?
A
Depreciation of equipment
B
Advertising expenses
C
Inventory valuation
D
Accrued interest calculation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the question: The problem is asking which activity is directly related to promoting a product or service. This requires identifying the activity that aligns with marketing or promotional efforts.
Analyze each option: Depreciation of equipment is an accounting process to allocate the cost of tangible assets over their useful life, not related to promotion. Inventory valuation is the process of determining the value of inventory, which is part of cost accounting, not promotion. Accrued interest calculation deals with interest expenses or revenues, unrelated to promotion.
Focus on the correct option: Advertising expenses are directly tied to promoting a product or service. These expenses include costs for advertisements, marketing campaigns, and promotional activities aimed at increasing sales or awareness.
Relate the concept to financial accounting: Advertising expenses are recorded as operating expenses on the income statement. They are part of selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A), which reflect the costs incurred to promote and sell products or services.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the analysis, advertising expenses are the activity that a company performs to promote a product or service. The other options are unrelated to promotional activities and serve different accounting purposes.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian