Under which provision is a policy owner allowed to pay premiums more than once a year?
A
Premium Payment Mode Provision
B
Incontestability Clause
C
Reinstatement Provision
D
Grace Period Provision
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Premium Payment Mode Provision': This provision allows the policy owner to choose how frequently they want to pay their premiums, such as monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or annually.
Review the 'Incontestability Clause': This clause states that after a certain period (usually two years), the insurer cannot contest the validity of the policy based on misstatements made by the policyholder during the application process.
Examine the 'Reinstatement Provision': This provision allows a policyholder to reinstate a lapsed policy by meeting certain conditions, such as paying overdue premiums and providing proof of insurability.
Understand the 'Grace Period Provision': This provision gives the policyholder additional time (usually 30 or 31 days) after the due date to pay the premium without losing coverage.
Identify the correct provision related to paying premiums more than once a year: Based on the definitions above, the 'Premium Payment Mode Provision' is the one that allows flexibility in premium payment frequency.
