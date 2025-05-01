Which type of investment is most likely to have more hidden costs compared to the others?
A
Certificates of deposit (CDs)
B
Index funds
C
U.S. Treasury bills
D
Actively managed mutual funds
Understand the concept of hidden costs in investments. Hidden costs refer to fees or expenses that are not immediately apparent to the investor, such as management fees, transaction costs, or other administrative charges.
Analyze the characteristics of each investment type mentioned: Certificates of deposit (CDs), Index funds, U.S. Treasury bills, and Actively managed mutual funds.
Certificates of deposit (CDs) typically have minimal hidden costs, as they are straightforward fixed-income investments offered by banks with clear terms and interest rates.
Index funds are passively managed and aim to replicate the performance of a market index. They generally have lower fees compared to actively managed funds, making hidden costs less significant.
Actively managed mutual funds involve frequent buying and selling of securities by fund managers to outperform the market. This active management leads to higher management fees, transaction costs, and other administrative expenses, making them more likely to have hidden costs compared to the other investment types.
