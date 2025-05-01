Which of the following investment types is generally considered to have a moderate level of risk?
A
Money market account
B
Mutual fund
C
IRA
D
Stocks
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of risk levels associated with different investment types. Risk levels can range from low to high, depending on factors such as market volatility, liquidity, and potential returns.
Analyze the characteristics of each investment type mentioned in the problem: Money market accounts, Mutual funds, IRAs, and Stocks.
Money market accounts are generally considered low-risk investments because they are highly liquid and offer stable returns, often insured by the government.
Mutual funds are considered moderate-risk investments because they pool money from multiple investors to invest in a diversified portfolio of assets, reducing risk compared to individual stocks but still subject to market fluctuations.
Stocks are typically high-risk investments due to their direct exposure to market volatility, while IRAs (Individual Retirement Accounts) are not inherently risky but depend on the underlying investments chosen within the account.
