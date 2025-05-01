In general, forecasts and budgets that are 12 months or less in duration are called:
A
Short-term budgets
B
Long-term budgets
C
Capital budgets
D
Flexible budgets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of budgeting: Budgets are financial plans that estimate income and expenses over a specific period. They help organizations allocate resources effectively.
Learn the classification of budgets based on duration: Budgets can be categorized as short-term (12 months or less) or long-term (more than 12 months). Short-term budgets focus on immediate financial planning, while long-term budgets address extended periods.
Review the types of budgets: Capital budgets are used for long-term investments in assets, flexible budgets adjust based on activity levels, and short-term budgets focus on immediate operational needs.
Identify the correct term for budgets lasting 12 months or less: Based on the definition, these are referred to as short-term budgets.
Confirm the answer by matching the definition with the options provided: The correct answer is 'Short-term budgets,' as they align with the duration specified in the problem.
