Which type of accounting is primarily concerned with providing information to internal users, such as managers, to assist in decision-making and motivating employees through incentives?
A
Financial Accounting
B
Managerial Accounting
C
Tax Accounting
D
Governmental Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of accounting and their purposes. Financial Accounting focuses on providing information to external users like investors and creditors, while Managerial Accounting is designed for internal users such as managers.
Recognize that Managerial Accounting is primarily concerned with assisting managers in decision-making, planning, and controlling operations within the organization.
Learn that Managerial Accounting also involves motivating employees through incentives, such as performance-based bonuses or rewards, which are tied to achieving organizational goals.
Compare the other options: Tax Accounting deals with compliance and preparation of tax returns, and Governmental Accounting focuses on accounting for public sector entities and ensuring accountability in government operations.
Conclude that the correct answer is Managerial Accounting, as it aligns with the description of providing information to internal users and motivating employees through incentives.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian