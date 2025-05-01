Which of the following items could Chinwe possibly deduct as a business expense for her sole proprietorship?
A
Office supplies used exclusively for business operations
B
Personal groceries for home consumption
C
Private home mortgage payments
D
Family vacation expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of business expenses: Business expenses are costs incurred in the ordinary course of business operations. To qualify as deductible, the expense must be both ordinary (common and accepted in the industry) and necessary (helpful and appropriate for the business). Personal expenses are not deductible.
Analyze each item provided in the problem: Determine whether each expense meets the criteria of being ordinary and necessary for Chinwe's sole proprietorship.
Evaluate 'Office supplies used exclusively for business operations': These are directly related to the business and are used exclusively for its operations, making them deductible as a business expense.
Evaluate 'Personal groceries for home consumption': These are personal expenses and not related to the business operations, so they are not deductible.
Evaluate 'Private home mortgage payments' and 'Family vacation expenses': Both are personal expenses and do not meet the criteria of being ordinary and necessary for the business, so they are not deductible.
