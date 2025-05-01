Which of the following is NOT a disadvantage of taking a cash advance on a credit card?
A
Cash advances typically have higher interest rates than regular purchases.
B
Additional fees are often charged for each cash advance transaction.
C
There is usually no grace period for interest on cash advances.
D
Cash advances can help you build a positive credit history if paid back promptly.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a cash advance on a credit card: A cash advance allows you to withdraw cash using your credit card, but it typically comes with higher costs compared to regular purchases.
Review the disadvantages of cash advances: These include higher interest rates, additional fees for each transaction, and no grace period for interest accrual.
Analyze the provided options: Three of the options describe disadvantages of cash advances, while one option highlights a potential benefit.
Focus on the correct answer: The statement 'Cash advances can help you build a positive credit history if paid back promptly' is not a disadvantage, as it describes a potential benefit of responsible repayment.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not align with the disadvantages of cash advances, emphasizing the importance of understanding both the costs and benefits of financial decisions.
