Under the periodic inventory system, how is the cost of goods sold (COGS) determined at the end of the accounting period?
A
By adding ending inventory to purchases
B
By recording COGS each time a sale is made
C
By using the lower of cost or market method
D
By subtracting ending inventory from the sum of beginning inventory and purchases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the periodic inventory system. Under this system, inventory records are updated at the end of the accounting period rather than continuously. This means that the cost of goods sold (COGS) is calculated after the period ends.
Step 2: Recall the formula for COGS under the periodic inventory system: \( \text{COGS} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Purchases} - \text{Ending Inventory} \). This formula accounts for the inventory available for sale during the period and subtracts the inventory still on hand at the end.
Step 3: Identify the components of the formula: \( \text{Beginning Inventory} \) is the inventory at the start of the period, \( \text{Purchases} \) are the goods bought during the period, and \( \text{Ending Inventory} \) is the inventory remaining at the end of the period.
Step 4: Add \( \text{Beginning Inventory} \) and \( \text{Purchases} \) to determine the total goods available for sale during the period.
Step 5: Subtract \( \text{Ending Inventory} \) from the total goods available for sale to calculate the cost of goods sold (COGS). This represents the cost of the inventory that was sold during the period.
