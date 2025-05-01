Which of the following best describes a key difference between an index fund and an exchange-traded fund (ETF)?
A
Index funds are only available to institutional investors, while ETFs are available to individual investors.
B
An ETF can only track actively managed portfolios, while index funds track market indexes.
C
An index fund is typically bought and sold at the end of the trading day at net asset value, while an ETF can be traded throughout the day at market prices.
D
An index fund always charges higher management fees than an ETF.
Step 1: Understand the definitions of an index fund and an exchange-traded fund (ETF). An index fund is a type of mutual fund designed to replicate the performance of a specific market index, such as the S&P 500. ETFs, on the other hand, are investment funds traded on stock exchanges, similar to individual stocks, and can track indexes or other types of portfolios.
Step 2: Analyze the trading mechanisms of both investment types. Index funds are typically bought and sold at the end of the trading day at their net asset value (NAV), which is calculated based on the value of the underlying assets. ETFs, however, are traded throughout the day at market prices, which can fluctuate based on supply and demand.
Step 3: Evaluate the accessibility of these funds. Both index funds and ETFs are available to individual investors, not just institutional investors, so this statement is incorrect.
Step 4: Consider the management style. ETFs can track both actively managed portfolios and market indexes, while index funds are specifically designed to track market indexes. Therefore, the statement that ETFs can only track actively managed portfolios is incorrect.
Step 5: Assess the cost structure. While index funds and ETFs may have different fee structures, it is not universally true that index funds always charge higher management fees than ETFs. Fees depend on the specific fund and its management.
