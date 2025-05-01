Which of the following best describes the difference between hard money and soft money in accounting?
A
Hard money represents intangible assets, while soft money represents tangible assets.
B
Hard money is used only in governmental accounting, while soft money is used in private sector accounting.
C
Hard money refers to actual cash or cash equivalents, while soft money refers to non-cash forms such as credit or promises to pay.
D
Hard money is recorded on the balance sheet, while soft money is only recorded in the income statement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'hard money' in accounting. Hard money refers to actual cash or cash equivalents, such as physical currency, checks, or funds in a bank account. These are tangible and liquid assets that can be readily used for transactions.
Step 2: Understand the concept of 'soft money' in accounting. Soft money refers to non-cash forms such as credit, promises to pay, or other financial instruments that are not immediately liquid but represent future economic benefits.
Step 3: Compare the two concepts. Hard money is tangible and immediately available for use, while soft money is intangible and represents potential future cash flows or obligations.
Step 4: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Evaluate each statement to determine which one accurately describes the difference between hard money and soft money.
Step 5: Identify the correct answer based on the definitions and comparison. The correct answer is: 'Hard money refers to actual cash or cash equivalents, while soft money refers to non-cash forms such as credit or promises to pay.'
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian