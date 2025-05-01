What is the main problem with paying only the minimum balance on your credit card each month?
A
You will receive a higher credit limit immediately.
B
You will pay more interest over time, increasing your total debt.
C
Your monthly payment will decrease each month.
D
Your credit card will be automatically closed by the bank.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of credit card payments: When you pay only the minimum balance on your credit card, the remaining balance accrues interest, which increases the total amount you owe over time.
Recognize how interest works: Credit card companies charge interest on the unpaid balance. This interest is compounded, meaning you pay interest on the interest from previous months, leading to a growing debt.
Analyze the impact of paying the minimum balance: Paying only the minimum balance prolongs the repayment period, resulting in higher total interest payments and a larger overall debt.
Consider the financial consequences: While paying the minimum balance keeps your account in good standing, it does not reduce the principal amount significantly, which can lead to long-term financial strain.
Evaluate alternatives: To minimize interest payments and reduce debt faster, aim to pay more than the minimum balance each month or pay off the full balance if possible.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian