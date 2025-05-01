Which of the following is the dominant U.S. financial services software used by small businesses for accounting and bookkeeping?
A
Microsoft Dynamics 365
B
SAP ERP
C
QuickBooks
D
Oracle NetSuite
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: It is asking about the dominant financial services software used by small businesses in the U.S. for accounting and bookkeeping.
Recognize that small businesses typically prioritize ease of use, affordability, and features tailored to their needs when selecting accounting software.
QuickBooks is widely recognized as the leading software for small businesses in the U.S. due to its user-friendly interface, affordability, and comprehensive features such as invoicing, expense tracking, and financial reporting.
Other options listed, such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP ERP, and Oracle NetSuite, are more commonly used by larger enterprises due to their complexity and scalability, which may not align with the needs of small businesses.
Conclude that QuickBooks is the correct answer based on its widespread adoption and suitability for small business accounting and bookkeeping needs.
