Which of the following is a primary goal of good cash management?
A
Minimizing idle cash while ensuring sufficient liquidity to meet obligations
B
Investing all cash in long-term assets
C
Delaying payments to suppliers indefinitely
D
Maximizing the amount of cash held at all times
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cash management: Cash management involves efficiently handling a company's cash inflows and outflows to ensure liquidity while minimizing idle cash.
Evaluate the options provided: Analyze each option to determine whether it aligns with the principles of good cash management.
Option 1: Minimizing idle cash while ensuring sufficient liquidity to meet obligations. This is a key principle of cash management, as it balances liquidity needs with the goal of avoiding excess cash that could be invested elsewhere.
Option 2: Investing all cash in long-term assets. This is not a good cash management practice because it could lead to liquidity issues, making it difficult to meet short-term obligations.
Option 3: Delaying payments to suppliers indefinitely and Option 4: Maximizing the amount of cash held at all times. Both of these are poor practices as they either harm supplier relationships or result in inefficient use of cash resources.
