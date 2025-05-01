Which conditional formatting rule is best suited to highlight sales values less than \$300 in a financial accounting spreadsheet?
A
Format cells where the value is equal to 300
B
Format cells where the value is between 300 and 500
C
Format cells where the value is greater than 300
D
Format cells where the value is less than 300
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of conditional formatting: It is used to visually highlight specific data in a spreadsheet based on defined criteria, making it easier to analyze and interpret data.
Identify the requirement: The problem specifies that sales values less than $300 need to be highlighted. This means the rule should focus on values below 300.
Review the options provided: Analyze each option to determine which one aligns with the requirement. For example, 'Format cells where the value is equal to 300' only highlights values exactly equal to 300, which does not meet the requirement.
Select the correct rule: The rule 'Format cells where the value is less than 300' directly matches the requirement to highlight sales values below $300.
Apply the rule in the spreadsheet: Use the conditional formatting feature in the spreadsheet software (e.g., Excel) to set the rule 'Format cells where the value is less than 300' and choose a formatting style (e.g., color or font change) to visually distinguish these values.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian