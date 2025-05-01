The goods a wholesale company purchases in finished form are referred to as what?
A
Work in process
B
Supplies expense
C
Raw materials
D
Merchandise inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Merchandise Inventory': Merchandise inventory refers to goods that a company purchases in finished form for resale to customers. These goods are ready for sale and do not require further processing.
Differentiate between the options provided: 'Work in process' refers to partially completed goods in production, 'Supplies expense' relates to consumable items used in operations, and 'Raw materials' are unprocessed materials used in manufacturing. None of these fit the description of finished goods purchased for resale.
Recognize that 'Merchandise Inventory' is the correct term for finished goods purchased by a wholesale company for resale. This inventory is recorded as an asset on the balance sheet until sold.
Understand the accounting treatment: When merchandise inventory is purchased, it is recorded as an asset. Upon sale, the cost of the inventory is transferred to 'Cost of Goods Sold' on the income statement.
Apply this knowledge to similar scenarios: Whenever a company purchases finished goods for resale, classify them as 'Merchandise Inventory' to ensure proper accounting treatment and financial reporting.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian