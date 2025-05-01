Which of the following statements about cost-volume-profit (CVP) analysis and breakeven calculation is TRUE?
A
CVP analysis can only be used to calculate the breakeven point in units, not in sales dollars.
B
CVP analysis is not related to breakeven calculations.
C
CVP analysis can only be used under the periodic inventory system.
D
CVP analysis can be used to calculate the breakeven point in both units and sales dollars.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of Cost-Volume-Profit (CVP) analysis. CVP analysis is a financial tool used to determine how changes in costs, sales volume, and price affect a company's profit. It is closely related to breakeven calculations, which identify the point at which total revenue equals total costs, resulting in no profit or loss.
Step 2: Recognize that CVP analysis can calculate the breakeven point in both units and sales dollars. The breakeven point in units is calculated by dividing fixed costs by the contribution margin per unit, while the breakeven point in sales dollars is calculated by dividing fixed costs by the contribution margin ratio.
Step 3: Clarify the formulas used in CVP analysis for breakeven calculations. For breakeven in units: \( \text{Breakeven Units} = \frac{\text{Fixed Costs}}{\text{Contribution Margin per Unit}} \). For breakeven in sales dollars: \( \text{Breakeven Sales Dollars} = \frac{\text{Fixed Costs}}{\text{Contribution Margin Ratio}} \).
Step 4: Address the incorrect statements in the problem. CVP analysis is not limited to calculating breakeven in units; it can also calculate breakeven in sales dollars. Additionally, CVP analysis is directly related to breakeven calculations and is not restricted to the periodic inventory system.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is: 'CVP analysis can be used to calculate the breakeven point in both units and sales dollars.' This aligns with the purpose and application of CVP analysis in financial accounting.
