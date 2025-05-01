In the context of inventory accounting, which of the following best describes 'target total cost'?
A
The actual cost of goods sold calculated at the end of the accounting period under the periodic inventory system.
B
The sum of all costs incurred to bring inventory to its present location and condition, as recorded under the perpetual inventory system.
C
The cost assigned to inventory using the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method.
D
The predetermined cost that a company aims to achieve for producing or purchasing inventory, often used for planning and control purposes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'target total cost' in inventory accounting. It refers to the predetermined cost that a company aims to achieve for producing or purchasing inventory, often used for planning and control purposes.
Differentiate 'target total cost' from other inventory-related terms such as 'actual cost of goods sold,' which is calculated at the end of the accounting period under the periodic inventory system.
Recognize that 'target total cost' is not the sum of all costs incurred to bring inventory to its present location and condition, which is recorded under the perpetual inventory system.
Clarify that 'target total cost' is distinct from the cost assigned to inventory using the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method, which is a specific inventory valuation approach.
Conclude that 'target total cost' is a planning and control tool used by companies to set cost benchmarks for inventory production or purchasing, aiding in budgeting and decision-making processes.
