Which of the following is a key component of managing working capital?
A
Calculating earnings per share (EPS)
B
Monitoring accounts receivable to ensure timely collection of net sales
C
Issuing new shares of common stock
D
Recording depreciation expense on fixed assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of working capital management: Working capital refers to the difference between current assets and current liabilities. Managing working capital involves ensuring that a company has sufficient liquidity to meet its short-term obligations while optimizing the use of its current assets.
Identify the key components of working capital: These typically include managing cash, accounts receivable, inventory, and accounts payable. The goal is to maintain a balance that supports operational efficiency and financial stability.
Focus on accounts receivable: Monitoring accounts receivable is crucial because it ensures that customers pay their invoices on time, which directly impacts cash flow and liquidity. Delayed collections can lead to cash shortages and disrupt operations.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Calculating earnings per share (EPS), issuing new shares of common stock, and recording depreciation expense on fixed assets are not directly related to managing working capital. These activities pertain to other aspects of financial management, such as profitability analysis, financing, and asset valuation.
Conclude that monitoring accounts receivable to ensure timely collection of net sales is a key component of managing working capital, as it directly affects the company's ability to maintain liquidity and operational efficiency.
