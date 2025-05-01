Sales promotions that offer a discounted price to the consumer to encourage trial are called:
A
Rebates
B
Premiums
C
Price deals
D
Coupons
Step 1: Understand the concept of sales promotions. Sales promotions are marketing strategies designed to boost sales or encourage consumer behavior, often by offering incentives.
Step 2: Define the terms provided in the options: Rebates, Premiums, Price Deals, and Coupons. For example, rebates are partial refunds after purchase, premiums are free or discounted items offered as incentives, price deals are temporary discounts on the product price, and coupons are vouchers for discounts.
Step 3: Analyze the question. It asks for the type of sales promotion that offers a discounted price to encourage trial. This implies a direct reduction in the price of the product.
Step 4: Match the definition of each term to the description in the question. Price deals specifically refer to temporary discounts on the product price, which aligns with the question's description.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Price Deals' based on the analysis and definitions provided.
