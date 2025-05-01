An advantage of secondary data is that, compared to primary data, they ______.
A
are generally less expensive and quicker to obtain
B
are always more accurate and reliable
C
require more time and resources to collect
D
are specifically tailored to the current research question
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between primary and secondary data: Primary data is collected directly by the researcher for a specific purpose, while secondary data is pre-existing data collected by someone else for a different purpose.
Consider the advantages of secondary data: Secondary data is often less expensive and quicker to obtain because it has already been collected and is readily available.
Evaluate the accuracy and reliability of secondary data: While secondary data can be useful, it is not always more accurate or reliable than primary data, as it may not align perfectly with the current research question.
Analyze the time and resources required: Secondary data typically requires less time and fewer resources to collect compared to primary data, as it is already available.
Assess the tailoring of data to the research question: Secondary data is not specifically tailored to the current research question, as it was collected for a different purpose, whereas primary data is customized to meet the specific needs of the research.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian