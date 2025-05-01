A company started the year with $10,000 of inventory. During the year, it purchased $25,000 of additional inventory and ended the year with $8,000 of inventory. Under the periodic inventory system, what is the cost of goods sold (COGS) for the year?
A
$33,000
B
$23,000
C
$35,000
D
$27,000
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the formula for calculating Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) under the periodic inventory system. The formula is: COGS = Beginning Inventory + Purchases - Ending Inventory.
Step 2: Identify the values provided in the problem. Beginning Inventory = $10,000, Purchases = $25,000, and Ending Inventory = $8,000.
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula. Using MathML, the formula becomes: . Substituting the values: .
Step 4: Perform the addition and subtraction operations step by step. First, add Beginning Inventory and Purchases: . Then subtract Ending Inventory: .
Step 5: The result of the subtraction gives the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) for the year. This is the final value you would calculate based on the operations above.
