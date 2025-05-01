Which of the following is a statistical method used for identifying cost behavior in accounting?
A
Regression analysis
B
Specific identification method
C
LIFO method
D
Weighted average method
1
Understand the concept of cost behavior in accounting, which refers to how costs change in response to changes in activity levels. This is crucial for budgeting and decision-making.
Learn about statistical methods used to analyze cost behavior. Regression analysis is a statistical tool that helps identify relationships between variables, such as activity levels and costs, by fitting a line or curve to data points.
Review the other options provided: Specific identification method, LIFO method, and Weighted average method. These are inventory valuation methods and are not statistical tools for analyzing cost behavior.
Recognize that regression analysis is the correct answer because it is specifically designed to identify and quantify cost behavior patterns using statistical techniques.
Conclude that understanding regression analysis is essential for accountants to predict costs and make informed financial decisions based on activity levels.
