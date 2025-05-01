Which financial statement should Sasha use to view the company's Accounts Receivable balance as of a specific date?
A
Statement of Retained Earnings
B
Income Statement
C
Balance Sheet
D
Statement of Cash Flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, including assets, liabilities, and equity. Accounts Receivable is classified as an asset and is reported on the Balance Sheet.
Review the Statement of Retained Earnings: This statement shows changes in retained earnings over a period, including net income and dividends, but does not include specific asset balances like Accounts Receivable.
Examine the Income Statement: The Income Statement reports revenues, expenses, and net income over a period, but it does not provide information about asset balances as of a specific date.
Analyze the Statement of Cash Flows: This statement details cash inflows and outflows over a period, categorized into operating, investing, and financing activities. It does not show Accounts Receivable balances as of a specific date.
Conclude that the Balance Sheet is the correct financial statement to use for viewing the company's Accounts Receivable balance as of a specific date, as it lists all assets, including Accounts Receivable, at a specific point in time.
