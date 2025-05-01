A company's balance sheet shows total assets of $400{,}000 and total liabilities of $150{,}000. What is the amount of shareholders' equity?
A
$400{,}000
B
$550{,}000
C
$150{,}000
D
$250{,}000
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the accounting equation, which states that Assets = Liabilities + Shareholders' Equity. This equation is fundamental to financial accounting and helps determine the relationship between these components.
Step 2: Rearrange the accounting equation to solve for Shareholders' Equity. Using basic algebra, the formula becomes: Shareholders' Equity = Assets - Liabilities.
Step 3: Identify the values provided in the problem. The total assets are $400,000, and the total liabilities are $150,000.
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formula. Using MathML, the equation can be expressed as: . Replace 'Assets' with 400,000 and 'Liabilities' with 150,000.
Step 5: Perform the subtraction operation to find the amount of Shareholders' Equity. This step involves calculating 400,000 - 150,000, which gives the result.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian