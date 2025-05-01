DLW Corporation acquired and placed in service the following assets during the year: equipment for $50,000 (paid in cash) and office furniture for $10,000 (on account). Which of the following is the correct journal entry to record these acquisitions?
Step 1: Understand the nature of the transactions. DLW Corporation acquired equipment for $50,000 paid in cash and office furniture for $10,000 on account. This means the equipment purchase affects cash, while the office furniture purchase affects accounts payable.
Step 2: Identify the accounts involved. For the equipment purchase, the accounts are 'Equipment' (an asset account) and 'Cash' (an asset account). For the office furniture purchase, the accounts are 'Office Furniture' (an asset account) and 'Accounts Payable' (a liability account).
Step 3: Determine the type of entry for each account. The acquisition of assets increases the asset accounts, so 'Equipment' and 'Office Furniture' will be debited. The payment in cash decreases the 'Cash' account, so it will be credited. The purchase on account increases 'Accounts Payable,' so it will be credited.
Step 4: Construct the journal entry. Combine the debits and credits for the transactions: Debit 'Equipment' for $50,000, Debit 'Office Furniture' for $10,000, Credit 'Cash' for $50,000, and Credit 'Accounts Payable' for $10,000.
Step 5: Verify the journal entry. Ensure that the total debits equal the total credits ($50,000 + $10,000 = $60,000 for debits, and $50,000 + $10,000 = $60,000 for credits). This confirms the journal entry is balanced and correct.
