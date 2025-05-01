A record of the increases and decreases in a specific account is a(n):
journal entry
ledger account
trial balance
balance sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an account: In Financial Accounting, an account is a record that tracks increases and decreases in specific financial categories, such as assets, liabilities, equity, revenue, and expenses.
Learn the purpose of a ledger account: A ledger account is a detailed record of all transactions affecting a specific account, showing both increases (debits or credits) and decreases over time.
Differentiate between the options: A journal entry is the initial recording of a transaction, a trial balance is a summary of all ledger accounts to check for errors, and a balance sheet is a financial statement summarizing assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
Recognize that the ledger account is the correct answer: It is the tool used to track increases and decreases in a specific account, providing detailed transaction history.
Apply this understanding to similar problems: Whenever asked about tracking increases and decreases in an account, remember that the ledger account is the primary record used for this purpose.
