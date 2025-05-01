Under the topic of types of receivables, how is inventory classified on the balance sheet?
A
As a liability
B
As an accounts receivable
C
As a notes receivable
D
As an asset, but not as a receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties, typically classified as current assets on the balance sheet. Examples include accounts receivable and notes receivable.
Recognize the classification of inventory: Inventory refers to goods available for sale or raw materials used in production. It is not considered a receivable because it does not represent an amount owed to the company.
Identify the correct classification of inventory: Inventory is classified as an asset on the balance sheet, specifically under current assets if it is expected to be sold or used within one year.
Distinguish inventory from receivables: Unlike receivables, inventory is a tangible asset that the company owns and intends to sell or use in operations, rather than an amount owed by external parties.
Conclude the classification: Inventory is correctly classified as an asset on the balance sheet, but it is not categorized as a receivable because it does not involve amounts owed to the company.
