An aging schedule classifies accounts receivable based on:
A
the size of the receivable balance
B
the creditworthiness of customers
C
the length of time outstanding
D
the geographic location of customers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an aging schedule: An aging schedule is a tool used in financial accounting to categorize accounts receivable based on the length of time they have been outstanding. It helps businesses assess the likelihood of collecting receivables and identify overdue accounts.
Identify the purpose of the aging schedule: The primary goal is to evaluate the collectability of receivables and determine if any accounts may require adjustments, such as allowances for doubtful accounts.
Focus on the classification criteria: The aging schedule classifies accounts receivable based on the length of time they have been outstanding, not factors like the size of the balance, creditworthiness, or geographic location.
Recognize the typical format of an aging schedule: Accounts receivable are grouped into categories such as 'Current,' '30-60 days overdue,' '60-90 days overdue,' and 'Over 90 days overdue.' This helps in analyzing the aging of receivables.
Apply the aging schedule in practice: Use the schedule to assess the risk of non-payment, adjust the allowance for doubtful accounts, and make informed decisions about credit policies or collection efforts.
