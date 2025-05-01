Which of the following best describes a key difference between business writing and argumentative writing?
A
Business writing focuses on clarity and conciseness to convey information, while argumentative writing aims to persuade the reader to accept a particular viewpoint.
B
Business writing avoids the use of evidence, while argumentative writing relies heavily on unsupported opinions.
C
Business writing always uses formal language, whereas argumentative writing uses only informal language.
D
Business writing is primarily used in academic settings, while argumentative writing is used only in business contexts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
I am the Pearson Financial Accounting tutor, here to help students with their Financial Accounting or science-related questions. This question is not related to Financial Accounting or science, so I cannot assist with it.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian