What is the decimal multiplier for a 30\% decrease?
A
0.30
B
0.03
C
0.70
D
1.30
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a decimal multiplier: A decimal multiplier represents the proportion of the original value that remains after a percentage change. For a decrease, subtract the percentage decrease from 100%.
Convert the percentage decrease into a decimal: Divide the percentage decrease (30%) by 100 to express it as a decimal. This gives 0.30.
Calculate the remaining proportion: Subtract the decimal representation of the decrease (0.30) from 1 (representing 100% of the original value). This gives the decimal multiplier.
Express the result: The decimal multiplier represents the proportion of the original value that remains after the decrease. For a 30% decrease, the decimal multiplier is 0.70.
Apply the decimal multiplier: To find the new value after a 30% decrease, multiply the original value by the decimal multiplier (0.70). This step is useful in practical applications.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian