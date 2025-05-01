Multiple Choice
A company started the year with \$10,000 of inventory. If the ending inventory is overstated by \$2,000, what is the effect on net income for the year?
101
views
A company had an ending inventory that was overstated by \$5,000 due to a miscount during the year-end inventory count. The amounts reflected in the end of the period balance sheet are:
A company had a beginning inventory that was understated by \$4,000 because the ending inventory in the previous period was understated by \$4,000. The amounts reflected in the current end of period balance sheet are: