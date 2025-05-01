Equivalent units of production refers to the number of units that could have been:
A
physically counted at the end of the period
B
purchased and placed into inventory during the period
C
sold to customers during the accounting period
D
completed given the amount of work done during the period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of equivalent units of production: It refers to the number of units that could have been completed given the amount of work done during the period. This concept is used in process costing to allocate costs to partially completed units.
Identify the components of equivalent units: These include units completed and transferred out during the period, as well as the portion of work done on ending inventory (partially completed units).
Calculate equivalent units for materials: Determine the percentage of completion for materials in the ending inventory and multiply it by the number of units in ending inventory. Add this to the units completed and transferred out.
Calculate equivalent units for conversion costs: Determine the percentage of completion for conversion costs in the ending inventory and multiply it by the number of units in ending inventory. Add this to the units completed and transferred out.
Summarize the equivalent units: Combine the equivalent units for materials and conversion costs to determine the total equivalent units of production for the period.
