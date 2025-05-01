Laker Company uses a perpetual inventory system. During January, the company made the following purchases and sales:- Jan 1: Beginning inventory, 100 units at $10 each- Jan 10: Purchased 200 units at $12 each- Jan 20: Sold 150 units at $20 each- Jan 25: Purchased 100 units at $14 each- Jan 30: Sold 100 units at $20 eachCompute the gross profit for January using the FIFO inventory method.