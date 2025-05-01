Which of the following is a criterion for outlays that may be capitalized as part of a capital asset under the fundamental accounting equation?
A
The outlay is less than $500.
B
The outlay is expensed immediately regardless of its nature.
C
The outlay is incurred for routine maintenance and repairs.
D
The outlay provides future economic benefits beyond the current period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of capitalization: Capitalization refers to recording an expenditure as an asset rather than an expense. This is done when the expenditure provides future economic benefits beyond the current accounting period.
Review the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. Capitalized outlays are recorded as assets because they contribute to the company's future economic value.
Identify the criteria for capitalization: For an outlay to be capitalized, it must meet specific criteria, such as providing future economic benefits, being material in amount, and not being routine maintenance or repairs.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option against the criteria for capitalization. For example, routine maintenance and repairs are typically expensed immediately because they do not provide future economic benefits beyond the current period.
Select the correct criterion: The correct answer is the option that aligns with the definition of capitalization, which is 'The outlay provides future economic benefits beyond the current period.'
