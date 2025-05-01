Which of the following is the most accurate depiction of the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity
B
Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity
C
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
D
Owner's Equity = Assets - Revenues
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is the cornerstone of financial accounting. It states that the resources owned by a business (Assets) are financed either by borrowing (Liabilities) or by contributions from the owners (Owner's Equity).
The equation is expressed as: Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity. This equation ensures that the balance sheet remains balanced, as every transaction affects at least two accounts.
Review the incorrect options: 'Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity' is incorrect because liabilities are not the sum of assets and owner's equity; they are part of the financing of assets. 'Assets = Revenues - Expenses' is incorrect because revenues and expenses are part of the income statement, not the balance sheet. 'Owner's Equity = Assets - Revenues' is incorrect because owner's equity is derived from assets minus liabilities, not revenues.
Recognize that the correct depiction of the fundamental accounting equation is 'Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity,' as it accurately represents the relationship between a company's resources and its financing sources.
Apply this equation in practice by ensuring that every financial transaction recorded in the accounting system adheres to this balance, maintaining the integrity of the financial statements.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian