Introduction to Plant Assets (Fixed Assets, PPE)

So let's discuss how we record the purchase of our long lived assets. Let's check it out. Alright, So long lived assets, they've got a lot of names, we call them fixed assets, Plant assets, property, plant and equipment. There's a bunch of names for these things, but they're always gonna include these four categories. These are the four main categories of these plant assets. Okay, so these fixed assets, remember, these are long term assets that we're gonna use for multiple years. So the four categories here, we've got land, the next one is land improvements. So notice there's two categories, there's one for the land itself and then one for the improvements to the land. Alright, We'll talk about more of what those are. That's gonna be like fences and things like that, that we put onto the land, then we're gonna have buildings and finally machinery. Sometimes we call it equipment, whatever machinery, equipment. It's that category. Okay, so a good acronym that we use for these plant assets, we use P P. E. And that stands for property plant and equipment. Usually when you see this on a balance sheet, when you see this on a financial statement, that's the category that it's going to include all of these things because because usually when you have a big company, they're not going to list how much land they have land improvements. They're not gonna list those separately. They'll just give you one number for the bulk amount of fixed assets and they'll just say property plant and equipment and then it'll say net after it. And we'll talk about what that net means in a little bit. Okay, so remember the focus of this lesson is on that initial purchase? What is the initial cost of these plant assets? Right. So the rule here, this is the rule that's gonna go for all of these for all of these categories. The rule is that initial cost is gonna include the price. So, obviously the price we paid plus all necessary expenditures. So necessary expenditures to make the asset ready for use. Alright, so what does this mean necessary expenditures to make the asset ready for use? Well, we might have bought some machinery for, say, $10,000. But what if we have to pay other things too? We'll talk about what all those things can be, but maybe we have to pay taxes on the machinery. Right. That's a necessary expenditure. If we didn't pay those taxes, what we wouldn't get the machinery, maybe we have to pay an installation cost, right? Maybe we don't know how to install the machinery. We need an expert to come in and install it. Well, if we didn't pay for that installation cost, guess what? We can't use the machine? So it wouldn't be ready for use. So, all of these things, all these things that make it ready for use, they're included in the initial cost. Okay, So it's not just the price we pay. We have to pay attention to these other necessary expenditures when we purchase the machine. Okay, cool. So let's go ahead and think about um the the principle that we use, it's called. So when were initially recording these plant assets? What gap what gap follows is called the historical cost principle. Okay, so this historical cost principle, it means, well, there's 22 principles that gap prescribes for different things. There's this historical cost principle that we use for fixed assets and that means we're gonna record it at the historical cost what we paid for it. Plus in this case these necessary expenditures, right? So we're gonna record it at that cost and we're not going to change it, compare that to the other principle, the fair value principle. And in that case that that's more for like investments and stuff. And that means we're going to change the value based on the market of that, the market value of that item. And that doesn't really make sense for fixed assets. Right? For an investment. A fair value might make sense because well the investment, the apple stock, it might be worth this today and we might be selling it very soon. So we're gonna want to be changing the price as the price changes and keep it at its fair value. Whereas something like plant assets, something like land, right this land or a building. Well the building we're gonna use for a long time, right? We're not just going to have the building and then, oh, the building is worth 10,000 more. we should mark that up on our books. That doesn't really make sense. We're gonna be using the building for a long time. We shouldn't be changing the value of it, because we're not planning on selling it. Just like an investment like that. This is something that we're gonna be using um, throughout through our business to help us, you know, create our product, whatever it is. So there's no reason to be changing the value. We're gonna leave it at that historical cost. Cool. So, after we uh find that initial cost, which is going to be the focus of this lesson right now, Well, after that, just to kind of round out the whole life cycle of these fixed assets, After we find the initial cost, we're gonna then depreciate. So they're then depreciated over their useful life. Okay, so we're gonna take these uh, plant assets and we're gonna depreciate them over their useful life. Depreciation is an expense. So, remember when we buy them these plant assets, well, their assets, but then they're value is going to start deteriorating over their life, right? So, imagine a building, it's not gonna be worth the same the day we bought it as the time goes on, and we use it. Well, it's gonna wear and tear a machine, a machine that we bought, we're gonna use it, It's gonna start wearing and tearing the parts are not gonna be as good as the day we bought it. So we're gonna depreciate it over this useful life. Now before we move into a little example about the depreciation, um I want to talk about the one plant asset that's not depreciated. So if you look up at our categories up here, land land improvements, buildings and machinery, which one do you think is not depreciated? There's one that stands out from the others. Which one do you think it is? Well, the plant asset that is not depreciated is land. Okay, so think about land compared to these other things, a building. Well the day you bought the building and over time it's gonna deteriorate, right? If you leave a building there for long enough, it's gonna fall down a machine, you're gonna use it in your factory and it's gonna deteriorate. The gears are gonna fall apart, right? They're not gonna last forever. Land improvement, something like a fence that you built that's gonna rust over time. But the land we're talking about like the actual land, this acre of land that you bought, well that acre is still going to be an acre, whether the grass is not grass anymore and it's just dirt, it's still an acre of land. So you don't depreciate the land, Okay, It's always just gonna be that historical cost and this is important. Professors love to trick you on this. Professors love to ask quick multiple choice questions and and take easy points away from you because they don't because you don't think about this. We'll remember that land is not depreciated. Everything else we're gonna talk about is depreciated. Alright, So let's talk about a little quick example about depreciation and just kind of round out the life cycle of the fixed asset here. So as an example, we're going to see in this left box, the company purchases a machine for $10,000. So there's no other expenditures here to make it ready for use. We're not gonna talk about all that just yet. So let's just say they purchase a machine for $10,000. So what's that journal entry gonna look like, notice this is happening on the first day of the year, January 1, 2011. And we're going to debit machinery, right? So we'll debit machinery this asset because we got we purchased an asset. So we debit it for the $10,000 value. And then we're going to credit, let's say cash because we paid for it with cash and notice we just changed one asset for another asset. There's been no no no impact on our income statement at all. Right? We just bought an asset. Well, what's gonna happen is we're gonna depreciate this asset over its useful life. So let me get out of the way here and we'll do this example. So the machinery is then depreciated over its useful life. And in this case we've got a ten-year useful life. So you can imagine this machine, we're gonna start using it to create our product, and it's gonna help us for 10 years uh in creating this product. So notice, what are we gonna do over these 10 years? Well, we're going to depreciate the machine, we're going to get more into depreciation methods, how we depreciate. But for now, let's use a very simple method. The straight line method. And what we do is take the value, the 10,000 that we paid for it, and we split it up over the 10 years. So what this tells us is that there's gonna be 1000 per year in depreciation. Okay? And we'll talk more about depreciation and other videos. Uh so let's just see how this kind of plays out here. So notice now we're on december 31st, 2020 X one, whatever this year is. So, it's been a year since we bought it, right? So naturally, we should take a year's worth of depreciation, right? We're talking about one year out of the 10 year useful life. This is 1/10 of the useful life. So we need to take 1/10 of the value out, and that's exactly what we have here in the 1000 per year. So what we're gonna do is we're going to debit our depreciation expense. So notice this is an expense now, and this is going to the income statement for $1000 right? A year has passed. So we have $1000 in depreciation and that's going to the income statement. And what's the other side of this? It's going to be our accumulated depreciation. You guys might remember this from when we studied um adjusting entries, but if not, we're gonna get into a lot more detail in this unit. Don't you worry? Alright, so accumulated depreciation For that $1,000. So remember accumulated depreciation. This is a contra asset, a contra asset account to the machinery account. So this contra asset accumulated depreciation, it's going to be on our balance sheet. But look notice since it's a contra asset, it has a credit balance. So what it's doing is it's lowering the net balance of that machinery. So if you look, our machinery had an initial value of $10,000 as a debit as an asset. And then this contra asset of 1000 is lowering its value by that 1000 right? We've got 10,000 as a as a debit. 1000 as a credit. Well, that leaves us with a value a netbook value of 9000 right? We've gone 10,000 minus the 1000 of credit. And it leaves us with 9000 left, right? But notice we're not directly lowering the value of the machinery. That's because of this historical cost principle. We're leaving it at that $10,000 value and then we're depreciating it over its useful life and lowering its value through this accumulated depreciation, you see? So as as time keeps passing on, so this has been the first year we would do more years more depreciation, and it would keep lowering that net value of the machine. Okay, So we're gonna get into a lot more detail about depreciation once we get to that unit, Uh to those lessons. But for now we're going to focus on how do we get that initial cost right? We just had a really simple example where we just had 10,000 was the initial cost. So 10,000 went into our journal entry. But now we're gonna see a little bit more complicated. How do we add these necessary expenditures to make them these assets ready for use? Well, let's dive into a little more detail about land, land improvements, buildings and machinery. And let's start here with land. Alright, let's do it in the next video

