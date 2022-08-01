Initial Cost of Equipment and Machinery

Alright. Here we go with equipment and machinery. Remember these terms are pretty much interchangeable equipment and machinery, machinery, and this is gonna be very similar to just what we've talked about with land and what we've talked about with buildings as well, where we're gonna be looking for all costs necessary to make the equipment ready for use, ready for use. Okay. So, when we have taxes, when we have any of those things that we've talked about so far, but then there's gonna be some special ones, This is actually a special one that comes up with equipment is some kind of unique accommodation for the equipment. Alright? So, sometimes you bought a piece of equipment and it doesn't really fit in your factory correctly, and you have to build, say, a special platform for the equipment. All right, before you can use it. Well, if you didn't build that special platform, then you couldn't use the equipment. Right. So, it wouldn't be ready for use. We're gonna include that in the cost of the equipment. All right, another one. Any delivery expenses, right. If they're gonna deliver the equipment to us and we have to pay for that delivery, well, guess what if we didn't pay for that delivery, we wouldn't have the equipment and it wouldn't be ready for use. So that's going to be included in the cost as well. Okay. And, um, last, but not least remember, with equipment, this is something like we would have like a machine that we're using and we're producing our product with this. Well, if we have to ensure that equipment or we have to maintain it, or we have taxes that we have ongoing taxes for using the equipment. And the main one here is this maintenance cost, right? If we have to like oil the machine every year. Well, that doesn't go into the initial cost, right? It was already ready for use once it's ready for use and going, all those other costs are gonna be expensed. Okay, That's not gonna be included in the cost. So, remember, we're gonna get it ready for use, and then there's gonna be a point where it's ready and then everything after that. Well, those are gonna be expenses. Okay, So just like we were talking about equipment is depreciated, right? This is gonna be depreciated, just like buildings and just like land improvements. Right? The land itself is not depreciated, I'm gonna keep reiterating that. So, the land improvements are depreciated, buildings are depreciated and equipment is depreciated again over the useful life of the equipment. I was just testing you guys there to see if you were paying attention. So, it's gonna be uh depreciated over the useful life of the equipment. Cool. So, let's go ahead and pause here. I think you guys are ready after that tricky one with the building. I think you're ready to find the initial cost of this equipment. Let's do this. Practice problem, and then see if you got it right? Alright, let's do it

Hide transcripts