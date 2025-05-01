Asking for an itemized bill is a good way to see all charges and __________.
A
determine the fair market value of assets
B
verify the accuracy of debits and credits recorded
C
prepare a bank reconciliation statement
D
calculate the company's net income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the purpose of requesting an itemized bill in financial accounting. An itemized bill provides a detailed breakdown of charges and transactions.
Clarify the options provided: The options include determining the fair market value of assets, verifying the accuracy of debits and credits recorded, preparing a bank reconciliation statement, and calculating the company's net income.
Analyze the purpose of an itemized bill: An itemized bill is primarily used to ensure transparency in transactions and verify the accuracy of recorded debits and credits. It allows individuals or businesses to cross-check charges against their records.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Determining the fair market value of assets, preparing a bank reconciliation statement, and calculating net income are not directly related to the purpose of an itemized bill. These tasks involve different processes and tools.
Conclude the correct purpose: The correct answer is verifying the accuracy of debits and credits recorded, as this aligns with the function of an itemized bill in financial accounting.
