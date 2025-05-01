The journal entry to record the use of direct materials in process costing is a(n):
A
Debit to Work in Process and credit to Raw Materials
B
Debit to Finished Goods and credit to Work in Process
C
Debit to Raw Materials and credit to Work in Process
D
Debit to Manufacturing Overhead and credit to Raw Materials
1
Understand the concept of process costing: Process costing is a method used to allocate costs to products in industries where production is continuous and units are indistinguishable from one another, such as chemicals or textiles.
Identify the accounts involved: In process costing, direct materials are transferred from the Raw Materials account to the Work in Process account as they are used in production.
Determine the journal entry structure: A journal entry must reflect the increase in Work in Process (debit) and the decrease in Raw Materials (credit) when direct materials are used.
Analyze the options provided: The correct journal entry should debit Work in Process and credit Raw Materials, as this reflects the movement of direct materials into production.
Review the purpose of other accounts mentioned: Finished Goods and Manufacturing Overhead are not directly involved in recording the use of direct materials in process costing, so these options can be eliminated.
