Indexed whole life insurance contains a securities component that acts as an:
A
Investment vehicle linked to a stock market index
B
Traditional term life insurance policy
C
Government bond fund
D
Fixed interest savings account
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of indexed whole life insurance: This type of insurance combines life insurance coverage with an investment component that is tied to the performance of a stock market index, such as the S&P 500.
Compare indexed whole life insurance to traditional term life insurance: Traditional term life insurance provides coverage for a specific period without any investment component, whereas indexed whole life insurance includes an investment feature linked to market performance.
Evaluate the securities component: The investment vehicle in indexed whole life insurance is linked to a stock market index, meaning the returns are influenced by the index's performance rather than being fixed or tied to government bonds or savings accounts.
Eliminate incorrect options: Government bond funds and fixed interest savings accounts are not tied to stock market indices, and traditional term life insurance lacks an investment component.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Investment vehicle linked to a stock market index,' as it accurately describes the securities component of indexed whole life insurance.
